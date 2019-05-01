Autism care provider completes "self-driving" application, data, and API integrations 17x faster; refocuses on patient services and innovation

SnapLogic, the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform provider, has saved autism care provider, Opya, more than 1,000 hours of manual integration work over the course of 12 months. This time spent building and maintaining integrations was saved through the deployment of SnapLogic's self-driving application, data, and API integration solution. With fast, reliable integrations now in place, Opya can focus on strategic, high-impact projects that improve patient care.

Opya transforms care for children living with autism, creating next generation technologies to deliver more personalized and effective treatment plans. A company driven by compassion and innovation, Opya relies on technology to carry out its important work.

The organization needed an integration platform as a service (iPaaS) to enable automation and reliability, allowing Opya's engineers to pour more time, energy, and resources into features that improve client care rather than focusing on manual, repetitive tasks. Through the use of SnapLogic, the company now completes integration projects in less than a week with a single developer what would've taken two or more developers up to 12 weeks, plus dozens of additional hours for ongoing maintenance meaning integrations are completed more than 17 times faster, allowing Opya's engineering team to focus on more strategic pursuits that improve the client experience.

The SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform automates Opya's back-end integrations while also ensuring that these integrations are shatterproof. Opya's mobile application is used by clinicians and parents to streamline communication and scheduling, among other capabilities, and SnapLogic ensures that its back-end integrations are kept secure and reliable. Opya's data now flows seamlessly and securely between critical back-end systems namely, a third-party practice management database in Amazon Redshift, Salesforce.com, and a PostgreSQL application database.

"Our priority as an engineering team is to design and build innovations that benefit the families we serve, not unnecessarily sink time into custom infrastructure," said Matt McKenna, VP of Engineering at Opya. "The speed with which SnapLogic allows us to complete an integration project aligns with that goal. SnapLogic frees developers on my team from having to think about integration. That means they can pursue projects that make a difference in the lives of the families we serve. It's hard to put a price on that."

Praneal Narayan, Director of Customer Experience at SnapLogic, added: "Opya is an organization committed to transforming care for children living with autism through innovation and technology. We're proud to be working with Opya to support the incredible work they do, helping them deliver the best services to children and families."

SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects design, development, deployment, and maintenance whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform's easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organizations can connect all of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.

About Opya

Opya is dedicated to providing streamlined, uplifting autism care that's truly life-changing for families and children everywhere. Opya's next-generation autism treatment successfully unites technology and care. Opya's data-driven therapy platform is designed to improve the effectiveness of the autism care it delivers and has been built to ensure families and clinicians can have the information they need to amplify minds and skyrocket lives beyond all expectations. Learn more at opyacare.com

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic provides the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform. The company's AI-powered workflows and self-service integration capabilities make it fast and easy for organizations to manage all their application integration, data integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, Emirates, Schneider Electric, and Wendy's rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

