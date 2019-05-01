Award recognizes the firm's merger integration efforts as an example of the highest level of operational and strategic excellence in information technology -

IDG's CIOhas announced that Janus Henderson Investors (NYSE:JHG, ASX:JHG) has been named a 2019 CIO 100 award winner. This prestigious award is a mark of enterprise excellence and celebrates 100 organizations that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value.

Janus Henderson Investors (Janus Henderson) is being recognized for the firm's merger integration program, which was both innovative and successful across the key dimensions of technology, operations, culture and finance. The merger integration program delivered a unified asset manager, with a global operating model, consolidated technology platforms and globally aligned business processes. The firm includes more than 2,000 employees and operations across 28 cities worldwide, with a London headquarters, a Denver-based North American hub and operations across Asia.

Dick Weil, Janus Henderson Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are tremendously proud of our team's efforts in delivering optimal business capabilities through leveraging the best of both legacy firms. All our employees globally in every department and region are responsible and deserve credit for the completion of this significant effort to integrate two large global investment firms. This award for the firm's merger integration efforts is a testament to the extraordinary collaboration efforts of our people working across functional groups throughout the organization."

The Janus Henderson integration program, for which the firm won the award, delivered the following critical business results:

A unified global business built to scale and to also optimize regional capabilities, 18 months ahead of schedule

Firm cost synergies in excess of $125 million per year

Substantial new capabilities and global agility based on innovative new technology and ways of working

Paul Algreen, Janus Henderson Chief Information Officer, said: "Today, we are a truly global asset manager, focused around the common goal of delivering successful long-term outcomes for our clients. The firm has quickly and efficiently turned from merger integration, to creating the active asset manager of tomorrow. I'm grateful for the opportunity to look back and appreciate the hard work of our people our greatest asset. We are appreciative of both the employee effort and the trust of our clients through this process."

About the CIO 100 Awards

The annual CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence. Recipients are selected through a three-step process. First, companies fill out an online application form detailing an innovative IT and business initiative. Next, a team of external judges (many of them former CIOs) reviews the applications in depth, looking for leading-edge IT practices and measurable results. Finally, CIO editors review the judges' recommendations and select the final 100. Coverage of the 2019 CIO 100 Awards will be available online at CIO.com in August 2019 and in the summer issue of CIO's digital magazine.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

Janus Henderson has approximately US$328.5 billion in assets under management (at 31 December 2018), more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 28 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190501005615/en/

Contacts:

Janus Henderson Media:

Taylor Smith

T: 1-303-336-5031

E: taylor.smith@janushenderson.com