The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 30 April 2019 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1376.87

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1367.67

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1395.68

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1386.48

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

