The strong growth registered in the first quarter of the year - when 1.27 GW of new PV was deployed - will prompt a 1.4% reduction in the FIT price for the three-month period up to July.From pv magazine Germany. Germany's Federal Network Agency, the Bundesnetzagentur, has reported newly installed PV capacity of approximately 349.5 MW for March. Of that capacity, 334 MW were installed under the country's FIT mechanism. The Bonn-based Bundesnetzagentur reported 28 MW of ground-mounted systems were built in March outside the tender scheme. A meager 868 kW of rooftop system capacity was installed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...