sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,15 Euro		-0,012
-7,41 %
WKN: A2ACH0 ISIN: US98584B2025 Ticker-Symbol: YG12 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,18
1,26
02.07.18
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR
YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR0,15-7,41 %