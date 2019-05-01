EllisLab Corp.: EllisLab Launches ExpressionEngine Add-on Marketplace

ExpressionEngine users can now buy add-ons for e-commerce and more on ExpressionEngine.com.

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2019 / EllisLab Corp. today launched an Add-on Marketplace for its flagship open-source content management system, ExpressionEngine. Users can now discover and purchase greater functionality for their ExpressionEngine-powered websites directly from ExpressionEngine.com.

EllisLab has been working with third-party developers throughout the ExpressionEngine ecosystem to build the new marketplace. The goal was to help users discover new add-ons and enable vendors to reach customers easily through a centralized app store.

"We launched with the help of 24 fantastic add-on providers," said Derek Jones, COO/CTO of EllisLab. "The Add-on Marketplace is already full of first-class tools that help developers create amazing websites and web apps with ExpressionEngine."

At the time of the launch, the marketplace contained 64 add-ons, over 30 of which are free. Add-ons available today cover e-commerce, forms, maps, multilingual, SEO, social, analytics and more. EllisLab is welcoming all vendors with add-ons compatible with the latest version of ExpressionEngine to apply at expressionengine.com/vendor. Customers can begin using the marketplace immediately at expressionengine.com/add-ons.

About EllisLab

EllisLab is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Locations, Inc., a publicly traded company under the symbol (DLOC). Founded in 2002, EllisLab has 17 years of experience building applications for the web. We currently develop ExpressionEngine, a powerful, feature-rich Open-Source Content Management System that powers personal sites to Fortune 100 companies, to educational institutions, to everything in between. EllisLab also offers a range of client services and tech support in order to help our community of ExpressionEngine users succeed.

