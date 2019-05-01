3 U.S. Marijuana Stocks to WatchAfter a rocky finish in 2018, cannabis stocks have rallied higher in 2019. Some more than others. While the biggest marijuana stocks in Canada are hogging all the limelight, there are a number of U.S. cannabis stocks that have been performing very well in 2019.Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF, CNSX:CURA) is up more than 105%, Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF, CNSX:GTII) has advanced 82%, while the oft-overlooked iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ITHUF, CNSX:IAN) stock has climbed 16.8%.All three U.S. cannabis stocks are worth keeping on your radar in 2019 and.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...