Wolters Kluwer is Recognized for Exceptional Customer Service for 8th Consecutive Year

Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions, announced today that the customer support teams for UpToDate, Ovid and Lippincott each received the NorthFace ScoreBoard AwardSM from the Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI). CRMI is an Omega Management Group Corp. company.

Each year, Omega honors companies that have not only exceeded customer service expectations for the previous calendar year, but who also center their existence on a deep commitment to continuously exceeding customer expectations. In 2018, more than 400 projects from over 75 companies in diverse industry segments worldwide were judged.

Because of the unique "customer-only vote" criteria utilized by Omega, the NFSB Award is considered the only objective benchmark for excellence in customer service. Customer satisfaction and loyalty levels are measured on a 5-point scale (or equivalent) four times during the year in such categories as technical support, field service, customer service and account management. Wolters Kluwer's teams achieved the following scores:

Ovid and Lippincott enterprise teams achieved an overall customer support satisfaction ScoreBoard Index (SBI) rating of 4.7 and excellence in customer loyalty as demonstrated by the Net Promoter Score of 81%.

UpToDate teams achieved an overall customer support satisfaction SBI rating of 4.5 for customer service, 4.3 for enterprise support and 4.3 for technical support.

"We applaud our dedicated teams across the globe for achieving such a prestigious customer service award for the eighth consecutive year," said Diana Nole, CEO, Wolters Kluwer, Health. "Wolters Kluwer is committed to putting customers at the center of everything this award underscores that mission and recognizes our talented team of experts for their tireless commitment to consistently going above and beyond."

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global provider of professional information, software solutions, and services for physicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, tax specialists, and finance, audit, compliance, and regulatory sectors.

The company provides expert solutions a combination of deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services that help professionals navigate change, solve complex problems, and deliver impact in their respective fields.

Headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, Wolters Kluwer holds market-leading positions in 40 countries globally, represents customers across 180 countries and employs 18,600 people worldwide. In 2018, it reported annual revenues of €4.3 billion.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students with advanced clinical decision support, learning and research and clinical intelligence. For more information about our solutions, visit http://healthclarity.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

