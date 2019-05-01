Deploying an IoT Platform that Manages your Supply Chain and Optimizes Operations

Frost Radar for IoT Platforms recognizes the solutions that all end users must consider when developing an IoT strategy

SANTA CLARA, California, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An enterprise deploying an internet of things (IoT) solution has to address many challenges from both the operational and IT perspectives. These barriers are amplified by the risks associated with an IoT environment. Decisions of "build vs. buy" and the high level of fragmentation in the industry are core considerations that cannot be ignored.

"Upward and downward integration capabilities, the flexibility of the IoT technology, and the strength of the partner's ecosystem should be critical criteria to evaluate in the vendor selection process. Making these decisions early can help an enterprise generate a positive return on investment (ROI) at a faster pace," said Dilip Sarangan, IoT Research Director, Frost & Sullivan. "The AT&T Asset Management - Operations Center (AMOC) is a key solution that provides a single, end-to-end, IoT-driven approach for asset management. It simplifies IoT implementations, offers visibility of mobile assets on a single dashboard and can help improve operational efficiencies."

Frost & Sullivan's new thought leadership paper, Reinventing the Supply Chain with IoT Asset Management , prepared in collaboration with AT&T, is based on the Frost Radar for IoT Platforms, generated in 2018, to recognize the solutions that all end users must consider when developing an IoT strategy. It outlines the challenges faced by enterprises as they embark on their digital journey and select an IoT platform to help them evolve and grow. It also provides a detailed scenario of how companies can add capabilities when they look for a strategic ally that will enable them to manage their products through the complete value chain that includes suppliers, dealers and resellers, and end customers.

"With AMOC, businesses can seamlessly track, monitor, and manage virtually any connected asset from a centralized user interface. This solution simplifies IoT implementations, provides visibility of mobile assets on a single dashboard, and can help improve operational efficiencies," said Emily Soelberg, Vice President, Internet of Things Solutions, AT&T.

AMOC is a managed, cloud-hosted IoT platform that enables enterprises to create new business value through the transmission, management, integration, and consumption of connected device data, with key features such as:

Data-powered insights in near-real time

Compatibility with multiple LTE and LTE M devices

Support for 3G, 4G and satellite connectivity

Enabling multiple types of assets on a single platform

Easy integration into a variety of applications

Strong security for sensor data and asset management

Maximized scalability and global capability

