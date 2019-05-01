Government-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals and the Automotive Research Association of India will combine their respective strengths in technology development and testing and certification to work on electric and trolley buses, EV chargers and battery and charger testing.From pv magazine India. Engineering and manufacturing major Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on e-mobility related projects. Bharat's strength as a technology developer and ARAI's advanced facilities and expertise in ...

