Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value 01-May-2019 / 15:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/04/2019) of GBP59.94m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/04/2019) of GBP44.65m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30/04/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 214.14p 20,850,000.0 including unaudited current period 0 revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 207.4p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 173.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (18.98)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 105.48p 14,500,000.0 0 ZDP share price 110.00p Premium to NAV 4.28% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 30/04/2019 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 3.71 1p 2 Randall & Quilter Investment GBp2 2.60 3 Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p 2.37 4 UP Global Sourcing Holdings Plc 2.28 Ordinary 5 Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p 2.25 6 Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary 2.24 7 DFS Furniture Plc Ordinary 2.10 8 Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited 2.08 Ordinary 1p 9 Strix Group Plc GBp 1 1.99 10 De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p 1.84 11 Clarke (T.) Plc Ordinary 10p 1.79 12 Bloomsbury Publishing Plc Ordinary 1.78 1.25p 13 Crest Nicholson Plc Ordinary 10p 1.77 14 Restaurant Group Plc Ordinary 1.76 28.125p 15 Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.5 1.75 16 Park Group Plc Ordinary 2p 1.72 17 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc Ordinary 1.70 50p 18 StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p 1.70 19 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.62 20 Go-Ahead Group Plc Ordinary 10p 1.61 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8487 EQS News ID: 806137 End of Announcement EQS News Service

