Hyatt Centric Murano Venice and Hyatt Centric Milan Centrale mark first entry for the lifestyle brand into Italy

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today the opening of Italy's first two Hyatt Centric branded hotels Hyatt Centric Murano Venice and Hyatt Centric Milan Centrale. The hotels offer 119 and 141 guestrooms, respectively, and mark a significant milestone for Hyatt's growth in Europe, targeting adventure-seeking travelers.

Hyatt Centric Murano Venice

Hyatt Centric Murano Venice, Hyatt's first hotel in Venice, is located in the popular tourist destination of Murano, world famous for its handmade glass. The modern hotel is located steps from the renowned Murano Glass Museum and is close to Basílica dei Santi María e Donato, one of the oldest churches in the Venetian lagoon. The hotel is a 20-minute private boat ride from the airport and guests will have easy access into central Venice via a 10-minute boat ride. Built within the walls of an ancient glass manufacturing furnace, Hyatt Centric Murano Venice is home to landmark glass manufacturer Venini's artwork. The property offers contemporary rooms and suites overlooking the Grand Canal of Murano, allowing guests to enjoy the views of Venice from the sanctuary of the island of Murano. For relaxation after walking through the winding "Calli" of Venice, the hotel offers wellness facilities that include a sauna, Turkish bath and fitness center.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Hyatt Centric brand to Venice with the opening of Hyatt Centric Murano Venice," said Leonardo Ometto, general manager of Hyatt Centric Murano Venice. "With its fantastic views of the Grand Canal of Murano, combined with the central location and exquisite interiors, the hotel provides the perfect launchpad for guests who are looking to explore the vibrant city. Our passionately engaged team is happy to provide local expertise to create shareable moments for our guests."

Hyatt Centric Milan Centrale

Hyatt Centric Milan Centrale sits in the heart of the vibrant Porta Nuova district. Situated within walking distance from the metro and Central Station, the hotel serves as the perfect launchpad to discover the best Milan has to offer. Its neighborhood area has undergone significant restoration, recently transforming into Milan's most high-tech and international district. The property boasts a rooftop bar with 360-degree views of Milan. Guests who want to relax will find a Roman bath with jetted tub, as well as a sauna, Turkish bath, salt cave and a relaxation room.

"Hyatt Centric Milan Centrale is in the perfect location for travelers who don't want to miss any moment of adventure that Milan has to offer," said Andrea Pallavicini, general manager of Hyatt Centric Milan Centrale. "Knowing the Hyatt Centric brand encourages exploration and discovery, our curious guests will be in the heart of the action to immerse themselves in all the city's hotspots."

The two new hotels in Italy bring the number of Hyatt Centric branded properties in Europe to five, joining Hyatt Centric La Rosière, Hyatt Centric Gran Via Madrid and Hyatt Centric Levent Istanbul.

"The acquisition of the two properties has been a perfect opportunity to follow up on the long-standing teamwork with Hyatt," said Matthias Lowin, managing director of German Feuring Group. "After the announcement of the Hyatt Regency development in Düsseldorf and the Hyatt Place development at Frankfurt-Airport, we are very excited to be an integral force behind the introduction of the Hyatt Centric brand to Italy."

