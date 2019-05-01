Emerald Bay Energy Inc.: Emerald Bay Energy Files 2018 Financials

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2019 / Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: EBY, OTC PINK: EMBYF) (the "Company" or "Emerald Bay") reported today that the Company has filed the annual audited financial statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The Company is pleased to report that year over year revenue increased 165% to $1,154,491 in 2018 from $435,458 in 2017, while year over year production increased 128% to 49 bbls/day in 2018 from 21 bbls/day in 2017.

About Emerald Bay

Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: EBY, OTC: EMBYF) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. EBY is the operator of the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek Projects in Guadeloupe, Texas, where the Company currently now owns a 50.00% working interest those projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also owns 75% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

