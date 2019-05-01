Amit Raizada's Focus On ESports Is Paying Off

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2019 / In the last few years, the esports industry has taken off. Many people even as recent as 2-3 years ago knew very little about gaming, but Amit Raizada has been following it for years. The entrepreneur and investor is now focused on what the future might hold with a guy who is all too familiar with sports of a different kind.

Raizada has partnered with former NBA player Rick Fox to really focus on the gaming industry, and e-sports in particular. The former forward played collegiately for North Carolina, then played for a number of NBA teams, most notably the Lakers. With the Lakers, he became a champion, and that is where both Fox and Raizada see things going with the partnership as well: championship levels.

Echo Fox is the company's name, and the main focus will be on the esports industry. The investment of Raizada, as well as the partnership in general, has received quite a bit of coverage since being announced. The project is officially backed by Vision Venture Partners, or VVP for short. Fox and Raizada are joined by Jace Hall and Stratton Sclavos as the four in charge of finding high growth potential projects and businesses. Hall has a background in game design, while Sclavos is a former CEO of VeriSign.

Vision Venture Partners' main focus is Echo Fox, but Vision Entertainment and Twin Galaxies is also handled by the company. The company continues to be praised for bringing on the right people, and going after the right opportunities. They are taking a calculated approach every step of the way.

Past Success

Amit Raizada, like many people in esports, took a chance early on. His decision is paying off for sure, but he has been making smart business decisions for years now. His ability to research opportunities quickly and pounce at the right time has put him in great situations in the past.

The love for business and business opportunities first started as an undergraduate at Michigan State University. Majoring in economics, he began to really think about what would eventually become Spectrum Business Ventures. The small business has evolved into a portfolio of over 60 firms, ranging from food to finance.

Once more and more opportunities were secured for his company, Amit Raizada turned towards focusing almost exclusively on real estate. He was able to close on hundreds of deals around the United States, securing funds for many other projects out there. He's been able to really shine in that regard.

What The Future Holds

ESports is becoming bigger and bigger, and the growth does not seem to be slowing down any time soon. Amit Raizada continues to lead VVP in the right direction to become one of the outright leaders in the esports genre. Since there is so much still being discovered about the sport in general, the company continues to learn and make smart (and bad) decisions along the way. With Raizada, and the additional three, relying on past success, there is a strong chance things work out well for VVP.

