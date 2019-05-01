Solid State has announced that FY19 profit will be slightly ahead of the £3.5m in consensus estimates, as will revenue at c £56m. This is the result of continued strong demand in the Value Added Distribution division and the anticipated H2 recovery in the Manufacturing division materialising. Consensus FY19 and FY20 estimates are unchanged following the January upgrade, supported by an order book at end March 2019 that was 40% higher than a year previously. While the share price has responded positively to the news, the shares continue to trade at a substantial discount to peers with regards to prospective P/E.

