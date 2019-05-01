sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.05.2019 | 18:10
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

London, May 1

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 30 April 2019 its issued share capital consisted of 71,899,044 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 30 April 2019, the Company held 28,462,261 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use 71,899,044 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.

Contact:


Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427

1 May 2019


