EcoVista PLC (EVTP) EcoVista PLC: Directorate Change 01-May-2019 / 16:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 01 May 2019 Ecovista PLC ("Ecovista" or "the Company") Directorate Change Ecovista Plc announces that as at 30th April 2019 Louise Hardwidge, a director of the Company, has agreed with the board to step down with immediate effect, due to family commitments. The board would like to thank Mrs Hardwidge for her contributions to the Company. The directors of Ecovista Plc accept responsibility for this announcement. ENQUIRIES David Barnett - Chairman 01279 654151 NEX CORPORATE ADVISER: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 http://www.ad-securities.com 49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA ISIN: GB00B0W5NJ22 Category Code: BOA TIDM: EVTP LEI Code: 2138009TFBHJ8KVP2S10 Sequence No.: 8488 EQS News ID: 806171 End of Announcement EQS News Service

