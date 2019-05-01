Enterprise Launches Car-Rental Industry's First Vehicle-Subscription Service in Minnesota, Missouri and Nevada

ST. LOUIS, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Holdings, which manages the largest and most diverse privately-owned fleet in the world, today launched the U.S. car-rental industry's first vehicle-subscription service in three states: Minnesota, Missouri and Nevada.

The new service - called Subscribe with Enterprise - leverages the company's unique and highly accessible network of Enterprise Rent-A-Car neighborhood locations. "We're starting out in just three states to make sure we have enough time to develop a deep understanding of the subscription process and consumer preferences," said Randal Narike, Executive Vice President of Operations for Enterprise Holdings.

Under the Subscribe with Enterprise program, one monthly fee enables customers to select from several different vehicle classes - full-size and premium sedans, small and mid-sized SUVs, and light duty trucks - representing more than 20 makes and models. In addition, subscribers can swap out their vehicle up to four times per month.

The new service will have a minimum commitment of only two full calendar months. In addition to providing a vehicle tailored to the renter's specific needs, the monthly cost will include up to 3,000 miles per month - higher than the mileage limit for most traditional leases - as well as vehicle maintenance, roadside assistance, damage and liability protection, and Sirius XM Radio (when available).

Customers can apply to enroll online by selecting the participating state. Major cities include Minneapolis, St. Paul, Rochester and Duluth, Minn.; St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Jefferson City, Mo.; and Las Vegas, Henderson and Reno, Nev. Once approved, customers will receive an enrollment confirmation email containing a Subscriber ID and phone number for the dedicated "concierge" line, which customers will call to complete their first vehicle reservation.

Innovative Mobility Alternatives

"Consumers have asked us for long-term rental options that offer a new level of flexibility for when they need a sedan, an SUV or even a truck," noted Narike. "This service expands on our commitment to provide customers with innovative mobility alternatives that meet them where they live and work."

This new vehicle-subscription program is Enterprise Holdings' latest "Mobility as a Service" (MaaS) offering. The company, which has provided a wide range of local transportation solutions for more than 60 years, is strategically positioned to offer access to a wide variety of options, including Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Enterprise CarShare, Enterprise Truck Rental, Commute with Enterprise, Zimride by Enterprise and Enterprise Fleet Management.

As a result, Enterprise Holdings already operates as an integral part of local transportation infrastructure throughout much of the world. In fact, Enterprise is a member of the "Mobility as a Service" (MaaS) Alliance in Europe. The Alliance is a public-private partnership not only focused on creating a common approach to MaaS, but also unlocking the economies of scale needed for successful implementation and take-up of MaaS in Europe and beyond. The coalition's main goal is to facilitate a single, open market and full deployment of MaaS services.

"How is Enterprise able to thrive in such a complex and competitive marketplace? Because we know how to connect the dots and deliver the kind of transportation service that customers are looking for and expect today," added Narike. "A one-size-fits-all approach just doesn't work anymore."

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings, Inc., manages the largest and most diverse privately-owned fleet in the world through an integrated network of more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations. This global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises also operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands in more than 90 countries. Combined, Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management currently manage more than 2 million vehicles, employ 100,000 worldwide and accounted for $24.1 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2018. In total, the annual revenues of Enterprise Holdings and Enterprise Fleet Management rank near the top of the global travel industry, ahead of many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies. Since 2008, Enterprise has spent almost $2.4 billion on acquisitions and corporate-venture capital investments or commitments in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Ireland, Spain, Brazil and China. These acquisitions include car rental companies, carshare operations, technology platforms and franchises. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies and if it were publicly traded, would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies.

