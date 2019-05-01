Alien Metals Limited - Total Voting Rights

Trading Symbols

AIM: UFO

FWB: I3A1

1 May 2019

Alien Metals Ltd

("Alien" or "the Company")

Total Voting Rights

Alien Metals Ltd, the AIM quoted exploration and development company, announces that the 202,247,000 new common shares of no par value issued pursuant to the conversion of loan announced on 10 April 2019 will be admitted to trading on AIM on 8th May 2019.

The Company has 918,389,941 common shares, each with voting rights, in issue. No common shares are held in treasury and therefore the total number of common shares in the Company with voting rights is 918,389,941.

The above figure of 918,389,941 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please visit the Company's website atwww.alienmetals.uk, or contact:

Alien Metals Limited

Peter Taylor, CEO

David Taylor, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599 Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Felicity Winkles/Annabel Atkins

Tel: +44 (0)774 884 3871 Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nomad)

James Biddle/ Roland Cornish

www.beaumontcornish.com

Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396 First Equity Limited (Broker)

Jason Robertson

Tel +44 (0)20 7374 2212

Notes to Editors

Alien Metals Limited is an AIM quoted mining exploration and development company. Since the recomposition of the Board and company name change in 2018, Alien has focused on delivering its strategy of acquiring mining projects which demonstrate significant development upside, in jurisdictions with established infrastructure and mining codes, and where strong operational controls can be assured.

In addition to progressing its acquisition-led strategy, following the strategic review of its portfolio of projects in Mexico during 2018-19, the Company has identified exploration targets across its 12 mining concessions in Zacatecas, Mexico, which it is working to advance systematically.