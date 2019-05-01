Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. Announces Results For The Second Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2019 / Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATI):

Second Quarter Operating Results

The Company reported net income of $289,000, or $.09 per share, compared to a net loss of ($188,000), or ($.06) per share, in the same quarter last year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $27,008,000, down $971,000 from the same quarter last year. Transportation revenues (excludes fuel surcharges) were $24,537,000, down $839,000 due to a decrease of 379,000 miles over the same quarter last year. The decrease in miles was due primarily to one of our customers moving into one of our markets with their private fleet and the closure of our Spartanburg satellite location. Despite an average longer haul length, transportation revenue per mile was up $.02 due to increased freight rates. Fuel surcharge revenue was $2,471,000, down $132,000 from the same quarter last year.

Compensation and benefits decreased $191,000 mainly due to lower company miles and lower payroll taxes partially offset by higher owner operator pay (the average owner operator count increased by 6 versus the same quarter last year). Fuel expenses decreased $300,000 due primarily to lower company miles. Repair and tire expense increased $321,000 due to several high dollar repairs and the expensing of prepaid tires as we purchased more tractors in this quarter versus the same quarter last year. Other operating expenses were up $126,000 due to increased tolls, driver hiring and driver travel expense. Insurance and losses decreased $1,167,000 primarily due to settlement of prior year liability claims for less than the actuarial estimates and lower health claims. Depreciation expense was down $247,000 as a result of down sizing our fleet and placing twenty three full service lease trucks in certain markets where we do not have maintenance shops. Sales, general & administrative costs increased $119,000 due mainly to increased driver recruiting efforts, higher IT expense (on-going system upgrades) and higher payroll expense (to support changes to driver pay). Gain on disposition of assets increased $298,000 to $633,000 this quarter due primarily to a gain of $247,000 on the insurance settlement for hurricane damages and losses sustained at our Panama City, Florida location in this year's first quarter.

As a result, operating profit this quarter was $293,000 compared to an operating loss of ($292,000) in the same quarter last year. Operating ratio was 98.9 this quarter versus 101.0 in the same quarter last year.

First Six Months Operating Results for Fiscal year 2019.

The Company reported net income of $1,173,000, or $.35 per share, compared to net income of $3,404,000, or $1.03 per share in the same period last year. The first six months of 2018 net income included $3,041,000, or $.92 per share, due to a deferred tax benefit resulting from revaluing the company's net deferred tax liabilities per the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The first six months of 2019 net income included $634,000, or $.19 per share, from gains on real estate sales.

Total revenues for the first six months were $55,062,000, down $818,000 from the same period last year. Transportation revenues (excludes fuel surcharges) were $49,517,000, down $1,429,000. Miles declined by 354,000 to 18,252,000 versus 18,606,000 in the same period last year.

Net fuel expense (i.e. gross fuel expenses less fuel surcharges) decreased by $757,000 due to fewer miles driven and higher fuel surcharges in the early part of the period. Repair and tire expense increased $413,000 due to several high dollar repairs and the expensing of prepaid tires as we purchased more tractors and trailers in this period versus the same period last year. Other operating expenses were up $215,000 due to increased tolls, driver hiring and driver travel expense. Insurance and losses were down $941,000 due to lower claims. Depreciation expense was down $607,000 as we sold excess equipment to right size our fleet. Sales, general & administrative costs increased $265,000 due mainly to increased driver recruiting efforts, higher IT expense (on-going system upgrades) and higher payroll expense (to support changes to driver pay). Gain on disposition of assets increased $1,057,000 due primarily to a gain of $866,000 on the sale of a prior terminal site in Ocoee, Florida and a gain of $247,000 on the insurance settlement for hurricane damages and losses sustained at our Panama City, Florida location.

As a result, operating profit was $1,400,000 compared to $452,000 in the same period last year. Operating ratio was 97.5 versus a 99.2 last year.

Summary and Outlook

Our balance sheet remains solid with $19,000,000 of cash and investments and zero debt. This quarter was negatively impacted by the decrease in transportation revenue on the lower revenue miles but we are having success adding business in certain markets. One of our primary focuses, together with driver retention, is improving our freight rates. The past few years, the rate environment has been difficult but recently we have seen positive improvement in the market as customers are finding it more difficult to get their freight delivered. With improved numbers of drivers in training, the other key focus today is retention. Our turnover year to date has increased slightly over fiscal 2018. However, we did see a meaningful improvement to driver turnover in the month of March. Our new driver advocate position is still in its infancy but so far, the feedback has been very positive. The decrease in equipment is producing significant recurring savings as are the recent changes we made to our pharmacy and wellness plans. We will continue to pursue relationships with those customers who are willing to properly compensate us for the safe, reliable service we provide, particularly during this severe driver shortage. We are optimistic that the strategic plan we have in place will lead to improved operating profits.

The company owns a 25-acre parcel of land in Tampa, Florida where we maintain our terminal facility on approximately 5 acres of the property. The property is not currently being used for its highest and best use and we intend to sell the property and relocate our Tampa terminal to a more suitable location. During the quarter, we filed all the required applications and plans to the City of Tampa for approval of a commercial mixed-use master site plan for the property. We anticipate obtaining all those approvals over the next few months and being in a position to market a fully entitled site later this year.

Subsequent Event

On Monday, April 22nd, 2019 the Company announced plans to exit the Charlotte, NC petroleum hauling market. Our intentions are to continue hauling petroleum products on a transitory basis for our current customers through May 22, 2019. Charlotte has continually proven to be a very difficult driver hiring and retention market coupled with a customer rate structure that does not afford Patriot Transportation the opportunity to make an acceptable return on our capital. We believe we will be able to retain some of our Charlotte drivers to run a new dry bulk opportunity that will be managed from another one of our terminals. Any excess equipment remaining after the closure will be sold. The closure will result in the loss of approximately $2.5 M of revenue (prior to the addition of the dry bulk opportunity) and a slight improvement to the Company's operating profit.

Conference Call

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is engaged in the transportation business. The Company's transportation business is conducted through Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc. which is a Southeastern transportation company engaged in the hauling of liquid and dry bulk commodities.

PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, MARCH 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Transportation revenues $ 24,537 25,376 $ 49,517 50,946 Fuel surcharges 2,471 2,603 5,545 4,934 Total revenues 27,008 27,979 55,062 55,880 Cost of operations: Compensation and benefits 11,852 12,043 23,890 23,916 Fuel expenses 4,004 4,304 8,280 8,426 Repairs & tires 2,006 1,685 3,671 3,258 Other operating 1,189 1,063 2,321 2,106 Insurance and losses 2,002 3,169 4,944 5,885 Depreciation expense 1,976 2,223 3,946 4,553 Rents, tags & utilities 891 887 1,738 1,742 Sales, general & administrative 2,561 2,442 5,029 4,764 Corporate expenses 867 790 1,399 1,277 Gain on disposition of PP&E (633 ) (335 ) (1,556 ) (499 ) Total cost of operations 26,715 28,271 53,662 55,428 Total operating (loss) profit 293 (292 ) 1,400 452 Interest income and other 113 31 214 33 Interest expense (7 ) (9 ) (17 ) (19 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 399 (270 ) 1,597 466 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 110 (82 ) 424 (2,938 ) Net income (Loss) $ 289 (188 ) $ 1,173 3,404 Unrealized investment gains, net 10 - 12 - Tax reform gain on retiree health - - - 32 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 299 (188 ) $ 1,185 3,436 Earnings per common share: Net Income (loss) - Basic $ 0.09 (0.06 ) .35 1.03 Diluted $ 0.09 (0.06 ) .35 1.03 Number of shares (in thousands) used in computing: -basic earnings per common share 3,342 3,316 3,335 3,310 -diluted earnings per common share 3,343 3,316 3,336 3,311

PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

March 31, September 30, Assets 2019 2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 222 1 Treasury bills available for sale 18,863 17,298 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $154 and $153, respectively) 8,390 7,866 Federal and state taxes receivable 163 547 Inventory of parts and supplies 907 895 Prepaid tires on equipment 1,666 1,746 Prepaid taxes and licenses 338 609 Prepaid insurance 2,115 2,348 Prepaid expenses, other 187 134 Total current assets 32,851 31,444 Property and equipment, at cost 93,044 94,710 Less accumulated depreciation 59,414 60,799 Net property and equipment 33,630 33,911 Goodwill 3,431 3,431 Intangible assets, net 778 855 Other assets, net 190 176 Total assets $ 70,880 69,817 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,397 3,271 Bank overdraft - 625 Accrued payroll and benefits 3,764 3,963 Accrued insurance 2,169 1,896 Accrued liabilities, other 231 408 Total current liabilities 9,561 10,163 Deferred income taxes 5,950 5,940 Accrued insurance 204 204 Other liabilities 1,099 1,104 Total liabilities 16,814 17,411 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock, 5,000,000 shares authorized, of which 250,000 shares are designated Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock; $0.01 par value; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.10 par value; (25,000,000 shares authorized; 3,347,329 and 3,328,466 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 335 333 Capital in excess of par value 37,909 37,436 Retained earnings 15,645 14,472 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 177 165 Total shareholders' equity 54,066 52,406 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 70,880 69,817

