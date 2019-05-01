The Wonderfilm Media Corporation: Wonderfilm Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2019 / The Wonderfilm Media Corporation. (TSX-V: WNDR), ("Wonderfilm" or the "Company") in addition to the news release dated April 30, 2019 announcing the granting of 300,000 common share incentive stock options to various consultants of the Company, the options granted include 50,000 options issued to the Company's investor relations service provider. The options have an exercise price of $0.35 per share expiring April 4, 2020.

The stock options will be filed pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and subject to regulatory acceptance.

About Wonderfilm

Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded (TSX Venture Exchange) entertainment company with offices in Beverly Hills, Vancouver, Canada and Seoul, South Korea. Wonderfilm's main business is the production of high-quality feature films and episodic television that offer international appeal through the Company's guiding philosophy of bringing new financing solutions to an entertainment industry increasingly looking for funding and co-production alternatives.

