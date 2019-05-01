DrFirst Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for its Highly Secure, Patient-centric Communication Solution for the Care Collaboration Market

DrFirst Backline ensures that care team members are equipped with seamless, efficient, real-time communication tools around the clock at any point-of-care

SANTA CLARA, California, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American market for secure text messaging for care collaboration, Frost & Sullivan recognized DrFirst,the nation's leading provider of e-prescribing, medication management, and price transparency management solutions,with the 2019 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its Backline secure collaboration solution. It is a HIPAA compliant, feature-rich, chat and texting application that is purpose-built for healthcare. The solution is offered as a stand-alone mobile app and is also available for desktops, which is particularly valuable for information sharing and communication with administrative staff.

"Backline allows users to create secure one-on-one or group chats easily as well as to deliver push message notifications. Users can view availability and message status indicators including read receipts, acknowledgments, and timestamps, and can send and share multiple types of content including up to 20MB of photos, lab results, and audio or video files for better care collaboration and to support more efficient prior authorizations," said Mike Jude, Research Manager of Digital Health. "Furthermore, DrFirst Backline is integrated with the West-Com nurse call system and has a call center module for case management, which is unique in the industry."

As the only mobile care coordination solution to feature patient-centered chat, Backline helps patient care team members collaborate and share patient-specific data immediately, inside or outside a facility. This feature offers significant value to DrFirst customers as it ensures true patient-centric care. Secure text messaging makes it easier to communicate with referring physicians and primary care providers, get the right medications to the right patients, view images and lab results, and even connect with the patient's family members and caregivers. Efficient workflows lead to better care team collaboration and improved patient outcomes.

DrFirst is exceptional in its ability to leverage a vast partner network for robust health information exchange among trusted patient care participants across its solution set and throughout healthcare. This network includes more than 220,000 healthcare professionals and 75,000 prescribers as well as thousands of acute care facilities, pharmacies, and ambulatory care facilities. , and hundreds of EHR/HIS vendors. . It gives healthcare professionals real-time access to crucial clinical information at the point-of-care and the means to perform a range of essential communication tasks to ensure the highest level of patient care and safety.

"Significantly, DrFirst Backline and other DrFirst solutions can help providers meet myriad new requirements for value-based care and potentially qualify for government-based financial quality incentive programs such as MACRA/MIPS," noted Jude. "Industry adoption of the platform has grown 1,000 fold in the last three years due to its adoption in all segments of the provider market, particularly the hospice and long-term care segments. Its security and strong value proposition for both patients and caregivers has positioned it for remarkable growth."

"We are delighted to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for this prestigious award," said G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. "We are focused on bringing together all participants in the healthcare ecosystem to bring a new level of communication, quality, and outcomes to patient care. This award is validation that we continue to lead the industry in effective and efficient care collaboration technology."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About DrFirst

DrFirst, the nation's leading provider of e-prescribing, price transparency, and medication management solutions enables stakeholders across the healthcare industry to use comprehensive real-time data and connectivity to increase patient safety ratings, efficiency, and profitability. Today, more than 220,000 healthcare professionals, 75,000 prescribers, and hundreds of electronic health record (EHR) vendors depend on DrFirst's innovative software solutions to improve clinical workflows, expedite secure collaboration across a patient's care team and drive better health outcomes. The company's integrated technologies include its award-winning electronic prescribing platform, the most comprehensive medication history available, clinically specialized secure messaging, and patient medication adherence monitoring and benefits checking. In addition, DrFirst was the first to offer e-prescribing for controlled substances (EPCS) and is considered the industry standard for providers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.drfirst.com or connect with us @DrFirst.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: kristen.moore@frost.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/880533/DrFirst__Inc__Award.jpg