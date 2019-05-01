Addition of Return Path Email Deliverability Solutions Further Establishes Validity as a Global Leader in Customer Data Management

Validity, the most trusted name in customer data quality, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Return Path, the market leader in email deliverability. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the acquisition is expected to close in the coming weeks. Tens of thousands of organizations in over 150 countries across the world rely on Validity's current solutions including DemandTools, BriteVerify and Trust Assessments to manage their customer data. With the addition of Return Path, all of the members of the Validity community will now enjoy the industry's most comprehensive technology solutions that sales and digital marketing professionals can use to target, contact, connect with and engage with customers at scale.

Trusted by the leading email service providers and thousands of customers worldwide, Return Path offers a suite of cloud-based products to ensure email campaign optimization and message deliverability. The Return Path platform brings together the world's most comprehensive sources of data from the email ecosystem, covering 3.5 billion inboxes-approximately 70 percent of the world's inboxes. Today, 7 of the top 10 retailers by sales are Return Path customers and 165 of the top email service providers and agencies are Return Path channel partners or customers.

"Validity continues to welcome great leading global brands, such as Return Path, to the Validity family. For over 20 years, the incredible team at Return Path has pioneered innovative ways to solve key issues related to data quality and created the industry's dominant email deliverability platform. We're thrilled to welcome the Return Path team, customers and solutions into the Validity family," said Mark Briggs, CEO of Validity. "There is a critical need in the market for higher fidelity interaction with customers, particularly via digital marketing campaigns. The Validity platform, anchored with our Trust Assessments and now powered by our BriteVerify technology, Return Path deliverability, and global leading CRM data solutions, is exceptionally well positioned to help digital marketers achieve email excellence and help all businesses grow faster by trusting their data."

"At Return Path, we've prided ourselves on being the trusted independent, third party that helps digital marketers across the globe ensure that their email and digital marketing campaigns perform at optimal levels," said Matt Blumberg, CEO of Return Path. "It was so refreshing to find such a similar vision within the Validity family and I'm just so happy to be able to bring the Return Path offering into this much broader suite of products so that all of our joint customers can benefit from these expanded services."

Email remains as one of the most important and critical channels for businesses with nearly two-thirds of marketers stating that email is one of the most important channels, or the most important channel, in use today. However, marketers continue to leave substantial revenue on the table since nearly one in five emails are never delivered to the intended recipient. Return Path solutions help marketers get more email delivered, reach their subscribers and earn more revenue.

Validity was formed in early 2018 through a partnership with Silversmith Capital Partners, a Boston-based growth equity firm. The company established headquarters in Boston's Back Bay with commercial locations in Tampa and London and made two significant acquisitions CRMfusion, the leading provider of CRM data quality tools, and BriteVerify, the leading email verification service. Today, tens of thousands of businesses run better and grow faster with trustworthy data with Validity.

About Validity

Businesses run better and grow faster with trustworthy data. Backed by Silversmith Capital Partners, Validity is the most trusted name in customer data quality. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on Validity solutions including DemandTools, BriteVerify and Trust Assessments to manage their customer data. With Validity, these organizations make better decisions that drive more leads, close more deals and confidently plan for continued growth. For more information visit, validity.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and @TrustValidity.

About Return Path

Return Path analyzes the world's largest collection of email data to show businesses how to stay connected to their audiences and strengthen their customer engagement. We help mailbox providers around the world deliver great user experiences and build trust in email by ensuring that wanted messages reach the inbox while spam doesn't. To find out more about Return Path solutions, visit us at returnpath.com or request a demo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190501005878/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries

pr@validity.com

returnpath@finnpartners.com