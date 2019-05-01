GrowLife, Inc. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2019 on May 1 in Las Vegas, NV

Leading hydroponic equipment supplier to discuss latest cultivation technology at the premier microcap finance event May 1, 2019

KIRKLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2019 / GrowLife, Inc. (OTC PINK: PHOT) ('GrowLife' or the 'Company'), one of the nation's most recognized indoor cultivation product and service providers, will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase at on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 and will conduct 1on1 meetings on May 2, 2019.

GrowLife will be presenting during the Microcap Company Presentations II session to demonstrate the Company's strategic plan for the future and how the company is helping fill the large demand for cannabis and hemp-based products, an industry that is expected to reach $16 billion by 2025. GrowLife will also discuss its EZ-CLONE Pro commercial propagation solution, manufactured by recently majority acquired asset EZ-CLONE Enterprises, Inc. (EZ-CLONE). EZ-CLONE is a renowned commercial cannabis cultivation equipment supplier that GrowLife acquired a majority share of in October 2018.

'The opportunity for GrowLife to present at this premier event demonstrates the growth of the Company and further proves the interest from peers and investors who are eager to learn about our continuously growing microcap company,' said GrowLife CEO Marco Hegyi. 'With an abundance of industry leaders, C-level executives and investors under one roof, we feel confident our participation in this event will bring great opportunities to the Company and help educate others about the opportunities in the cannabis space.'

The showcase will take place April 30 through May 2, 2019, at Bally's Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. The event is designed to bring together companies and top dealers in microcap finance.

'At this exclusive event we look forward to discussing how much GrowLife has accomplished and where our vision for the Company is taking us,' said GrowLife CFO Mark Scott. 'We will have the opportunity to demonstrate the Company's value proposition to an audience of important and respected individuals who are interested in microcaps and have the potential to introduce new ventures for the Company.'

A microcap is a publicly traded company in the United States that has a market capitalization between $50 million and $300 million and have greater market capitalization than nano caps.

To arrange one-on-one meetings with GrowLife executives at Planet MicroCap Showcase 2019, please contact growlife@cmwmedia.com.

For more information about GrowLife, including the CEO's most recent video statement, visit the company's website. Products can be purchased at ShopGrowLife.com in the U.S. and GrowLifeHydro.ca in Canada.

The conference will be held April 30 - May 2, 2019 at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV - 3645 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109. For those interested in attending and meeting with management, you can register to attend here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

If you have any questions about the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please contact Robert Kraft at rkraft@snnwire.com (424) 227-9018, or visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com for more information.

About GrowLife, Inc.

GrowLife, Inc. (PHOT) aims to become the nation's largest cultivation service provider for cultivating organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. Our mission is to help make our customers successful. Through a network of local representatives covering the United States and Canada, regional centers and its e-Commerce team, GrowLife provides essential goods and services including media, industry-leading hydroponics and soil, plant nutrients, and thousands more products to specialty grow operations. GrowLife is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and was founded in 2012.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking in the nation's #1 destination for meetings and entertainment.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Public Relations Contact:

CMW Media

Cassandra Dowell, 858-264-6600

cassandra@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@growlifeinc.com

206-483-0059

SOURCE: GrowLife, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543818/GrowLife-Inc-to-Present-at-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-2019-on-May-1-in-Las-Vegas-NV