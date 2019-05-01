NervGen Pharma Closes Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2019) -NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) ("NervGen" or the "Company"), a regenerative medicine company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage including spinal cord and peripheral nerve injury, today announced that the Company will ring the opening bell at Toronto Stock Exchange tomorrow morning to celebrate its listing on March 13, 2019.

"As the Company continues to broaden its support in the financial community, we are grateful to have this opportunity to celebrate our successful launch on TSX Venture Exchange," said Dr. Ernest Wong, President & CEO of NervGen. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the NervGen team, our investors and partners as we continue to focus on driving our lead drug candidate, NVG-291, toward planned Phase 1 human trials in early 2020."

NervGen also announced that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement, raising aggregate gross proceeds of $740,000 through the sale of 350,000 shares at $1.00 per share and 300,000 shares at $1.30 per share. In accordance with applicable securities legislation, the shares issued pursuant to the placement are subject to a hold period expiring on September 2, 2019.

The net proceeds of the private placement will be directed primarily to advancing NervGen's lead compound NVG-291 toward clinical development for the treatment of nerve damage including spinal cord injuries. NervGen paid a finder's fee of $58,800 (7%) to PI Financial Corp. for funds raised in this private placement.

Advancement of NVG-291

NervGen plans to initiate a Phase 1 human clinical trial for its lead compound, NVG-291, in early 2020 under an Investigational New Drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration. NervGen is advancing NVG-291 for the treatment of spinal cord injury ("SCI") as the Company believes this indication is a significant opportunity due to the current lack of non-surgical solutions in the market, the dramatic impact on quality of life and the high cost burden to the healthcare system. According to data from the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, approximately 17,000 new SCI's occur each year which would place the number of SCI patients whose injuries are six months old or less below the 200,000 threshold for orphan drug designation. The Company believes NVG-291 as a therapy could alleviate or improve upon the symptoms and conditions associated with acute spinal cord injury and empower SCI patients to live more active and productive lives.

ABOUT NERVGEN

NervGen Pharma Corp. is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to the advancement of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of nerve damage, including spinal cord injuries and peripheral nerve injuries. The Company plans to create revolutionary technologies that promote nerve regeneration. The Company will identify, evaluate and develop other drug candidates for other medical conditions arising from nerve damage.

