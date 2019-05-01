ADNOC Celebrates the New Imperial Era in Japan

ADNOC has a long and proud history of cooperation with Japanese oil and gas companies, which spans over four decades

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) celebrated, today, the new Japanese Era, known as Reiwa, which signifies "order and peace", by displaying images on the facade of its headquarters.

ADNOC is a reliable and trusted partner in meeting the energy needs of Japan. The company has a long history of mutually beneficial strategic partnerships with Japanese oil and gas companies that span over four decades and cover the entire oil and gas value chain.

The UAE is the 2nd-largest exporter of crude oil to Japan, with strong bilateral economic relations dating back to 1961 when the first shipment of UAE crude oil was exported from Umm al-Shaif offshore field in Abu Dhabi to Japan.

ADNOC is one of the world's leading diversified energy and petrochemicals groups with a daily output of about 3 million barrels of oil and 10.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. With 14 specialist subsidiary and joint venture companies, ADNOC is a primary catalyst for the UAE's growth and diversification. To find out more visit www.adnoc.ae.

