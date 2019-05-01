Summa Mining LLC: Summa Mining: New In-depth 43-101 Report Shows "Promising" for Precious Metals on Expansive Hughes-Tonopah Property

TONOPAH, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2019 / Summa, LLC has recently completed an NI 43-101 Technical report on its Tonopah prospect in Nye County, Nevada.

The report, made available to the public April 30th, reviewed much of the past development, production and the data currently on-hand regarding the exploration work performed to date. The report indicates that between 1901 and 1930 more than 1 million ounces of gold and 100 million ounces of silver were produced from the more prominent of the various old mines on Summa's 57 patented (or fee title) claims. The report also details exploration work performed 1970s - 1990s. There are indications that economically significant, previously un-mined vein mineralization, wider zones of disseminated mineralization both near surface and at depth, as well as a low grade Silver/Gold resource contained within the various mine "dumps" and mill tailings all occur on the property. An example of this mineralization is Hole TR-10 from a 1980 drill program that intercepted a 5-foot-wide zone of 18.58 oz/ton silver and 0.22 oz/ton gold and within a 20-foot wide zone that graded 4.24 oz/ton silver and 0.045 oz/ton gold.

Summa, LLC has made the full report available on their website. The full NI 43-101 Compliant Report can be found HERE.

Summa LLC is a Nevada-based, privately held company with mining claims in Clark County, Esmeralda County, Mineral County, Churchill County and Nye County. Summa's principal asset is a package of several mineral prospects that were previously held by Howard Hughes' Summa Corporation. The Tonopah property is the flagship property in the package. For more information about Summa LLC or to view the full report mentioned above, visit Summa LLC at http://summamining.com/

