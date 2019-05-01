sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Novavax, Inc.: Novavax Announces Presentation of Phase 3 Data from RSV Maternal Immunization Program at 37th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Pediatric Infectious Diseases

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) today announced that Flor M. Muñoz, M.D., M.Sc., Associate Professor of Pediatrics Molecular Virology and Microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine and Medical Director, Transplant Infectious Diseases, Texas Children's Hospital, will present data from the company's global Phase 3 clinical trial of ResVax at the 37th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Pediatric Infectious Diseases (ESPID) in Ljubljana, Slovenia, being held May 6-11, 2019. ResVax is Novavax' respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine.

Details are as follows:

Abstract title: Phase 3 PREPARE study: efficacy and safety of an RSV vaccine administered to pregnant women
Session title: PIDS/ESPID Joint Plenary Symposium - The future of vaccines (is now)
Session code and track: ST01; Science track
Location: Kocka Hall
Date: Tuesday, May 7
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

The abstract for the presentation can be found here. In addition, the presentation will be live streamed. For more information, please visit the ESPID meeting's website.

About ResVax and the Prepare Trial

ResVax is an RSV fusiontop-line data from Prepare, a global Phase 3 clinical trial in 4,636 pregnant women, at least 3,000 of whom have received the vaccine, and their infants. Prepare is supported by an $89.1 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Its two priority programs are ResVax, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, and NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine. Novavax' proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.comand connect with us on Twitterand LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors
Novavax, Inc.
Erika Trahan
ir@novavax.com
240-268-2000

Westwicke
John Woolford
john.woolford@westwicke.com
443-213-0506

Media
Sam Brown
Andrea Cohen
andreacohen@sambrown.com
917-209-7163



