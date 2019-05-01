Skilled Now Unveiled Its Training, Certification, and Technology Solutions at the International Exhibition and Conference on Higher Education, 2019

Skilled Now participated in IECHE 2019 in Riyadh, KSA, an event focused on bridging the gap between the higher education experience and employability in the workplace. The biggest buzz was around critical soft skills, job readiness, and assessment-based training initiatives, all solutions in the Skilled Now portfolio

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skilled Now celebrated its introduction into the Middle East and Africa at IECHE 2019 to help the region meet its growing demands to increase college graduate employability, lower unemployment, and prepare young entrepreneurs for success as small- to medium-sized business owners. Skilled Now joined more than 375 colleges and universities from around the world, including nearly 40 U.S. academic institutions, the Consulate General of the U.S.A., and the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh.

"We had several in-depth conversations with serious educators ready to change their approaches and adopt practical job-based training in their curriculum, in their continuing education centers, and in their student services departments," says Cinda Daly, COO, Skilled Now. Soft skills competency - trained, validated and certified - is recognized as a critical variable for workers to find career success. "The Skilled Now solutions are perfectly positioned to address the challenges and achieve these shared goals."

Skilled Now is an integrated solutions provider producing and marketing internationally-sanctioned workplace certification standards, training, testing, professional services, and state-of-the-art integrated technology platforms. Brands include Knowledge Workers Pro, a career training and certification curriculum, governed by the KWP International Certification Standards Board; Skills Builder Pro, a business and soft skills training library, and Skilled Matrix, a cloud-based test authoring engine and hosting platform.

Skilled Now will be brought to market globally through Authorized Training Partners, Authorized Testing Centers, Master Distributor and Reseller Partner Programs, and through direct partnerships with corporate and government entities, vocational colleges, and universities worldwide.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/880636/Skilled_Now_Final_Brochure.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/880635/Skilled_Now_Logo.jpg