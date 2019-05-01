Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2019) - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC: TAKOF) (the "Company") announces that Spencer Todd tendered his resignation as a Director of the Company effective April 29, 2019 due to a conflict of interest.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a drone technology company focused on the design, development and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform utilizing drones. The Company's platform will be used as Software as a Service (SaaS) for government and corporate organizations.

