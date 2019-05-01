Atlas Engineered Products to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase

NANAIMO, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2019 / Atlas Engineered Products ("AEP" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AEP; OTC PINK: APEUF), will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase on Wednesday, May 1 and conduct one-on-one meetings the following day.

We are a newly listed growth company that is acquiring and operating profitable, well-established companies in Canada's truss and engineered products industry. In little over a year, we have built a cash-flowing portfolio of six companies operating in B.C., Manitoba and Ontario. We are strengthening financial and operational performance of these acquired companies through standardized best practices, dedicated sales outreach, cost efficiencies and extended product mix. And we intend to continue our strategic acquisition path.

Our presentation will include highlights of year-end results and our strategy to take advantage of near- and long-term growth opportunities.

The conference will be held April 30 to May 2 at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas (3645 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109). For those interested in attending and meeting with management, you can register to attend here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About AEP

Contact:

Dirk Maritz, CEO & President

info@atlasep.ca

