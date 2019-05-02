The "Spain Medical Tourism Potential" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Reward
- It is Europe's top tourism destination
- Health and spa tourism have potential
- The government is now promoting medical tourism
- Spain continues to invest heavily in healthcare
Risk
- Promotion is patchy
- Tourists and expats confuse real numbers
- It spends less on promotion than competitors
- Not all local governments want medical tourism
Why buy this report?
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders.
- Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats.
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development
Key topics covered in the report:
- Global medical tourism
- International patients
- Overview
- Potential
- Outbound numbers
- Dubai's global position
- Inbound numbers
- Population
- Tourism numbers
- The country's global position
- Potential
- Problems
- Inbound spending
- Outbound spending
- Outbound countries
- Source countries
- Target markets
- Regulation
- Promotional bodies
Companies Mentioned
- Gran Canaria Spa Wellness and Health
- IMED Hospitales
- Malaga Health Foundation
- Spaincares
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dc2cf9
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190501006116/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Medical Tourism