sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

125,34 Euro		-2,54
-1,99 %
WKN: 939391 ISIN: US1598641074 Ticker-Symbol: RV6 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
124,38
126,26
30.04.
02.05.2019 | 02:58
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. - CRL

NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. ("Charles River" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Charles River and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 30, 2019, Charles River disclosed that a "highly sophisticated, well-resourced intruder" accessed its information system in mid-March 2019, and that data belonging to "approximately 1% of Charles River's total number of clients" was "known to have been copied". Following this disclosure, Charles River's stock price fell $5.11 per share, or 3.59%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $137.41 per share on May 1, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© 2019 PR Newswire