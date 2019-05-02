SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. - CRL

NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. ("Charles River" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Charles River and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 30, 2019, Charles River disclosed that a "highly sophisticated, well-resourced intruder" accessed its information system in mid-March 2019, and that data belonging to "approximately 1% of Charles River's total number of clients" was "known to have been copied". Following this disclosure, Charles River's stock price fell $5.11 per share, or 3.59%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $137.41 per share on May 1, 2019.

