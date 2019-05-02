NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2019 / From antiquity to modern times, humor has been among the few social constructs capable of triggering a response across cultures, socio-economic classes, and demographics. Aside from its entertainment value, it has been linked to a "healthier, more positive self-concept," and the beneficial effect of humor on physical and psychological well-being has been reflected in numerous sayings, the most popular perhaps being "Laughter is the best medicine." The universal appeal and accessibility of humor explain why comedy was the preferred genre in the early days of cinema, helping the fledgling art form find its feet and ultimately become a defining feature of culture in the 20th century. The power of humor was also quickly recognized in the business world, where advertising grew increasingly creative with the advent of television. In the age of the internet, building a brand and a loyal customer base has become a challenging endeavor, and many businesses are finding an ally in humor, according to Nevan Donahue, a senior executive at Comedywire.com.

It is really hard to make a mark amid all the noise from digital platforms and social media, so the first task for any brand is to stand out by finding its own voice, as James Nevan Donahue notes. Humor has helped many companies differentiate themselves and thus create a lasting impression, especially in the case of startups attempting to break into crowded industries such as consumer goods and technology. According to psychologists, content presented in a humorous setting enhances memory recall, and brands perceived as funny are considered more relatable and trustworthy. In addition to being viewed as fundamental to establishing positive relationships, humor is also regarded as a critical ingredient of social media success as it boosts sharing and promotes engagement in a way no other marketing channel can.

Nevan Donahue oversees strategy and business development at Comedywire.com - a collective of writers catering to the needs of marketers, brands, and individuals. Tapping into the creative power of more than 7,500 content producers, the online social comedy platform provides original ideas in real time, helping clients meet the specific demands of communication in the digital age. James Nevan Donahue and his wife, Sarah Berner, are the founders of The Real Senior Prom - a service specialized in organizing dance parties at senior homes, centers, and residences. Outside of work, he is an ardent supporter of environmental causes, most notably ocean conservation, and is a board member at Blue Sphere Foundation.

