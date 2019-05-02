Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2019) - An article published online yesterday in the Report on Business section of the Canadian Globe and Mail newspaper contains simplistic errors and omissions that could have easily been accurately reported.

The Globe and Mail reporter Niall McGee claimed that CITIC Metal Group Ltd. had invested in Ivanhoe over the "past few years", when in fact CITIC Metal has only invested since September 2018 - a period of approximately 8 months.

More importantly, Mr. McGee claims that Ivanhoe's Executive Co-Chairman, Robert Friedland, "declined comment" on the story. In fact, neither Mr. McGee nor any other representative of The Globe and Mail contacted Mr. Friedland to comment or fact-check the story before it was published.

