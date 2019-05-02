Clarios launches as a world leader in advanced energy storage solutions

Johnson Controls Power Solutions business becomes new entity, positioned to capitalize on growing global power demands

MILWAUKEE, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarios, formerly Johnson Controls Power Solutions, today launches as a new entity and world leader in advanced energy storage solutions. Clarios was acquired by Brookfield Business Partners and operates as a global energy storage business generating $8 billion in revenues with more than 16,000 employees, 56 facilities worldwide and 130 years of expertise. Clarios will build on its leading position in vehicle battery technologies - producing one-third of the automotive industry's total output per year - while more aggressively exploring ways to meet the fast-growing energy storage needs of tomorrow.

"At Clarios our vision is to power progress by creating the world's smartest energy storage solutions that benefit people, business, and the planet," said Joe Walicki, president, Clarios. "As a global leader with a product used in virtually every vehicle from conventional to fully electric, we are well positioned to capitalize on market trends, including a move toward more electrified and autonomous vehicles which are elevating the critical role of the battery and accelerating the need for more advanced batteries. Under Brookfield's ownership, we can better capitalize on these growing trends and operate with more focus and efficiency."

Clarios will continue to provide the highest quality products and service to the world's leading companies and brands. These customers rely on Clarios to deliver smart battery technologies that leverage the company's unique mix of insights, applied engineering and superior product design. Battery technology has become increasingly important because today's vehicles house more than a hundred electrified devices to comply with growing industry regulations and to support consumer demands for safety, fuel economy, comfort and sustainability. In addition, with the growing shift toward more autonomous vehicles, advanced safety features will become even more critical, requiring a proven, reliable energy storage solution. Clarios will be investing in the people, process and technologies to help meet these growing demands and power even greater mobility and connectivity in the future.

Clarios will build on decades of leadership in the circular economy where it designs, builds, recovers and recycles batteries to help create a more efficient and sustainable approach to energy storage. Clarios batteries are designed and made so up to 99% of the materials can be recovered and reused in the new batteries we make. Through innovative collaboration with the company's customers and partners, Clarios has pioneered a closed-loop collection system that is a model for the circular economy that it continues to share across the globe.

The company will maintain its current global manufacturing and operations footprint, including its corporate headquarters in Glendale, Wisconsin.

About Clarios: Clarios, formerly Johnson Controls Power Solutions, is a world leader in advanced energy storage solutions. We partner with our customers to meet increasing market demand for smarter applications, on a global scale. Our 16,000 employees develop, manufacture and distribute a portfolio of evolving battery technologies for virtually every type of vehicle. Technologies that deliver uniquely sustainable, next-generation performance, and bring reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We add value at every link in the supply chain, contributing to the progress of the communities we serve and the planet we all share. Learn more about Clarios at www.clarios.com. Clarios is a subsidiary of Brookfield Business Partners, a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges (NYSE: BBU) (TSX: BBU.UN). For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876188/Clarios_Logo.jpg