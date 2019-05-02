Lalique Group veröffentlicht Traktanden für die ordentliche Generalversammlung EQS Group-News: Lalique Group SA / Schlagwort(e): Generalversammlung Lalique Group veröffentlicht Traktanden für die ordentliche Generalversammlung 02.05.2019 / 07:00 This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries. MEDIENMITTEILUNG Lalique Group veröffentlicht Traktanden für die ordentliche Generalversammlung Zürich, 2. Mai 2019 - Die in der Kreation, der Entwicklung, der Vermarktung und dem weltweiten Vertrieb von Luxusgütern tätige Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ) hat heute die Traktanden für die ordentliche Generalversammlung vom 24. Mai 2019 veröffentlicht. Für das Geschäftsjahr 2018 beantragt der Verwaltungsrat den Aktionärinnen und Aktionären eine gegenüber dem Vorjahr unveränderte Dividende von CHF 0.50 je Aktie auszuschütten. Die Ausschüttung ist als verrechnungssteuerfreie Zahlung aus der Kapitaleinlagereserve geplant. Alle bisherigen Verwaltungsräte und Silvio Denz als Präsident des Verwaltungsrates stehen für eine weitere Amtsdauer von einem Jahr zur Wiederwahl. Im Weiteren beantragt der Verwaltungsrat der Generalversammlung die Einführung eines genehmigten Kapitals im maximalen Nominalbetrag von CHF 240'000. Gemäss der beantragten Statutenänderung wäre der Verwaltungsrat ermächtigt, das Aktienkapital jederzeit bis zum 24. Mai 2021 durch Ausgabe von höchstens 1'200'000 vollständig zu liberierenden Namenaktien mit einem Nennwert von CHF 0.20 je Aktie zu erhöhen. Wie bereits mitgeteilt, plant Lalique Group im Laufe von 2019 die Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung in Form einer Bezugsrechtsemission zur teilweisen Refinanzierung des von Silvio Denz gewährten Aktionärsdarlehens für die Akquisition des 50%-Anteils an The Glenturret und zur Finanzierung weiterer Investitionen und Wachstumsprojekte. Um den Free Float zu erhöhen, beabsichtigt Silvio Denz, auf die Ausübung seiner Bezugsrechte zu verzichten. Die Zürcher Kantonalbank ist Lead Manager der geplanten Kapitalerhöhung. Die Einladung mit den vollständigen Traktanden der ordentlichen Generalversammlung vom 24. Mai 2019 sind auf der Website von Lalique Group verfügbar unter: www.lalique-group.com/assembly Medienkontakt Lalique Group SA Esther Fuchs Senior Communication & PR Manager Grubenstrasse 18 CH-8045 Zürich Telefon: +41 43 499 45 58 E-Mail: esther.fuchs@lalique-group.com Lalique Group Lalique Group ist ein Nischenplayer in der Kreation, der Entwicklung, der Vermarktung sowie dem weltweiten Vertrieb von Luxusgütern. Die Geschäftsfelder umfassen Parfüms, Kosmetika, Kristall, Schmuck, hochwertige Möbel und Wohnaccessoires sowie Kunst, Gastronomie und Hotellerie sowie Single Malt Whisky. Das im Jahr 2000 gegründete Unternehmen beschäftigt rund 720 Mitarbeitende und hat seinen Hauptsitz in Zürich. Die Marke Lalique, die den Namen der Gruppe prägt, wurde 1888 in Paris von René Lalique, Meister der Glas- und Schmuckkunst, ins Leben gerufen. Die Namenaktien von Lalique Group (LLQ) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. Zusätzliche Informationen finden Sie unter www.lalique-group.com . 