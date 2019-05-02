sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

67,39 Euro		-1,01
-1,48 %
WKN: 886455 ISIN: GB0009895292 Ticker-Symbol: ZEG 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,06
66,57
08:56
65,56
66,54
08:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASTRAZENECA PLC67,39-1,48 %
TRANSGENE SA3,04+2,36 %