5 novel oncolytic immunotherapies will be developed based on Transgene's new Invir.IO TM platform

Transgene to receive $10 million upon signingand is eligible to receive further development milestone payments and royalties

Transgene (Paris:TNG) (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies against cancers and infectious diseases announces the signing of a collaborative research, option and exclusive license agreement with AstraZeneca to co-develop five armed oncolytic vaccinia virus candidates. Innovative oncolytic viruses resulting from this collaboration will use Transgene's proprietary next generation viral platform Invir.IOTM

Under the terms of the agreement Transgene will contribute its oncolytic virus expertise, including viral design and engineering, to the collaboration as well as its novel and improved Vaccinia Virus (TK-, RR-) double-deleted backbone and will be responsible for in-vitro pre-clinical development. AstraZeneca will select the transgenes to be encoded within the virus and will be responsible for further in-vivo pre-clinical development and, subject to option exercise, clinical development and commercialization of these novel oncolytic immunotherapies.

Transgene is to receive $10 million upon signing and additional pre-clinical success milestones of up to $3 million. Transgene is eligible to receive an option exercise payment on each candidate in the event AstraZeneca exercises its license option, as well as development and commercial milestones and royalties.

Philippe Archinard, PhD, Chairman and CEO of Transgene, said: "We are pleased to have signed this important collaboration with AstraZeneca which further validates the potential of our world-leading Invir.IO oncolytic virus platform. We are looking forward to a productive collaboration with AstraZeneca as we believe the resulting armed oncolytic virus immunotherapies will provide cancer patients with better treatment options. In parallel, we will continue the development of our proprietary Invir.IO pipeline and remain on track to deliver multiple candidates for clinical development in 2020.

Commenting on the agreement, Jean-Charles Soria, Senior Vice President, Research Development Oncology at AstraZeneca, said: "Oncolytic viruses have the potential to be transformational in oncology by directly causing tumor cell death, and also by delivering a potent payload in a targeted fashion that increases innate and adaptive immune system stimulation. AstraZeneca has an exciting portfolio of molecules that we believe may augment oncolytic virus activity. Transgene has been a leader in the development of vaccinia viruses for many years, and this collaboration will allow us to leverage their platform in the development of novel immunotherapies.

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The Company's lead clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against non-small cell lung cancer, Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus against liver cancer, and TG4001, a therapeutic vaccine against HPV-positive head and neck cancers. The Company has several other programs in clinical development, including TG1050 (a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B) and TG6002 (an oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors).

With its proprietary Invir.IOTM, Transgene builds on its expertise in viral vectors engineering to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

myvacTM, an individualized MVA-based immunotherapy platform designed to integrate neoantigens, completes this innovative research portfolio. TG4050 is the first candidateselected from the myvac platform.

Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr.

