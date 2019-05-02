Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Regarding announcement of Controlling Shareholder 02-May-2019 / 07:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE 2 May 2019 Regarding announcement of Controlling Shareholder JSC Halyk Bank ("Halyk Bank" or the "Company") has noted that JSC HG ALMEX ("ALMEX" or "Controlling Shareholder") has announced that following numerous feedback received from the investment community it is evaluating a number of alternatives in order to improve the liquidity profile of the Halyk Bank shares, including a potential partial disposal of its stake in the capital markets. Any of the contemplated alternatives are subject to supportive market conditions. ALMEX would remain Controlling Shareholder of Halyk Bank. For further information, please contact: Halyk Bank Viktor Skryl +7 727 259 04 27 ViktorSk@halykbank.kz Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 MiraK@halykbank.kz Karashash Karymsakova +7 727 330 01 92 KarashashK@halykbank.kz ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 8491 EQS News ID: 806305 End of Announcement EQS News Service

