Valmet continues to strengthen its stable business by acquiring J&L Fiber Services Inc. in the U.S.

Valmet Oyj's press release on May 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EET

Valmet has on May 1, 2019 completed the acquisition of J&L Fiber Services Inc., a manufacturer and provider of refiner segments to the pulp, paper and fiberboard industry. The company is located in Wisconsin, U.S. The enterprise value of the acquisition is approximately EUR 51 million on a cash and debt free basis subject to ordinary post-closing adjustments.

J&L Fiber Services manufactures and supplies low-consistency refiner segments that are important wear parts used in pulp and paper production, complementing Valmet's offering in refiner segments. It also supplies high-consistency refiner segments that are used in thermomechanical pulping and medium density fiberboard (MDF) refining.

In the last twelve months, the company had net sales of approximately EUR 30 million with an EBITA margin of around 15 percent. The acquired operations employ about 100 people, most of whom are located in Wisconsin, U.S. J&L Fiber Services operates globally through a sales representative and distribution network. Over 75 percent of its sales goes to North America. The acquired business becomes a part of Valmet's Services business line, as Waukesha Service Center.

"We are continuously strengthening our stable business, meaning Services and Automation. The recent acquisition of North America -based GL&V is now followed by adding J&L Fiber Services' complementary refiner segment products to our services offering. This acquisition also further strengthens our local presence especially in North America. I warmly welcome the 100 new employees to become part of the Valmet team and into our strong, global Services organization," says Pasi Laine, President and CEO of Valmet.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

Further information, please contact:

Aki Niemi, President, Business Line President, Services, Valmet tel. +358 40 515 1145

Dave King, Area President, North America, Valmet, tel. +1 704 414 3420

Kari Saarinen, CFO, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 9603

Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2018 were approximately EUR 3.3 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com (https://www.valmet.com/), www.twitter.com/valmetglobal (http://www.twitter.com/valmetglobal)

Processing of personal data (https://www.valmet.com/content_folder/processing-of-personal-data/)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Valmet via Globenewswire

