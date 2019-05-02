AroCell AB: AroCell expands its distribution network and signs distribution agreement with Inveniolife

AroCell AB (publ) announce today that a distribution agreement has been signed with the Mumbai based company Inveniolife Technology Pvt. Ltd. for the promotion and distribution of the AroCell TK 210 ELISA in India.

AroCell's TK 210 ELISA measures concentration levels of thymidine kinase 1 (TK 1) in blood samples and provides valuable information about cell proliferation and disruption in patients with cancer tumors. TK 210 ELISA may also support clinicians to optimize treatment and estimate the risk of recurrence.

"We are looking forward to this new collaboration with Inveniolife for the distribution and promotion of AroCell TK 210 ELISA in India", says Michael Brobjer, AroCell's CEO. "This is in line with our strategy to reach all major markets with our product by collaboration with top line distributors. Inventiolife is a well established distributor for the drug discovery, pharma and clinical market in India and has a strong sales team covering academic institutions, CROs and drug discovery companies throughout India."

This agreement supports AroCell's commercialization strategy to make AroCell TK 210 ELISA widely available and to facilitate the use of the product in clinical research, routine clinical laboratories as well as for drug development within the pharmaceutical industry.

