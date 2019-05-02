May 2, 2019, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in EAB Group Plc shares (short name: EAB) will commence today on the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki. EAB Group is a small cap company within the Financials sector. The company got listed on Nasdaq First North Finland in November 2015. EAB Group is the 77th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics* over the years. EAB Group is the 20th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019, and it represents the third listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2019. EAB Group offers versatile and high-quality asset management services for private investors, companies and professional investors. The Group uses the name Elite Alfred Berg as its marketing name. The Groups' customer base consists of individuals and corporations that are served nationwide in 14 different locations. The Group employs more than 100 investment professionals, and over 25 tied agents provide its services. On behalf of its clients, the Group manages assets of over EUR 3 billion in total. For more information, please visit www.eabgroup.fi. "The rationale for the listing is to improve EAB Group's recognition, liquidity and access to financing to support the company's profitable growth in line with its strategy. Our target is to double our sales in five years mainly by executing a strategy which focus on excellent customer experience, corporate responsibility and growth supported by increasing customer assets", said Daniel Pasternack, CEO of EAB Group. "We warmly welcome EAB Group to Nasdaq Helsinki main market after being listed on First North for three and a half years", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We are excited to see the seventh company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Finland to Nasdaq Helsinki main market. This manifests that the concept of First North offering a stepping stone to the main market works well for Finnish companies." *Main markets at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. FOR MEDIA RELATIONS Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com