Jacada's Customer Service RPA two-time winner of the UK National Innovation Award

ATLANTA, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacada, Inc., provider of Autonomous CX solutions designed to automate customer service operations, and improve the customer experience, announced that it has been selected as the winner in the Automating Customer Support category of the 2019 UK National Innovation Awards for its Smart Agent Assistant (http://bit.ly/2J8elZs) solution for contact centers. This cutting-edge virtual assistant for agents rounds out Jacada's Intelligent Agent Engagement portfolio and strengthens their leadership position in the Customer Service Automation space.



The Smart Agent Assistant takes a digital approach to solving a legacy problem that has plagued contact centers for years -- agents struggling to provide exemplary customer service despite having to work with a disparate and complex desktop environment. With over 29 years of contact center IP and implementation experience, Jacada is a pioneer in this new digital approach. Decades of experience culminates with human and robot collaboration combining leading-edge technologies like best in class Attended RPA ( Robotic Process Automation (http://bit.ly/2J8LVhU)) and real time guidance with industry leading AI to deliver a one of a kind virtual assistant for contact center agents.

"Bringing cognitive solutions to front line agents represents a long overdue paradigm shift that is changing the way our enterprise clients interact with their customers," explains Scott Merritt, VP Global Head of Automation, "We are truly excited to see the early interest and adoption of this innovation and are honored to be recognized by the Directors' Club for this award."

Jon Snow, founder and chairman of Directors' Club added, "Automating customer support to meet customers' 24/7, digital-first expectations and reduce contact centre volumes, has become strategically important for organisations across the business verticals. Jacada's innovation proved a winner with the judges, making them a two-times UK National Innovation Award winner. Many congratulations. I look forward to sharing your innovation via the Winner's Webinar."

The judges for the UK National Innovation Awards were recruited from the Directors' Club membership. Each judge is a customer, operations or digital-centric leader from end-user organizations. 110 Directors' Club members judged the finals, with over 60 members judging each category.

About Jacada

Jacada's automation expertise and IP within customer operations continues to deliver end-to-end customer service automation solutions to global enterprises helping them move further down an autonomous CX path. From guiding the contact center agents and automating their manual tasks to fully automated self-service solutions, Jacada automates interactions while improving customer experience. Our 29 years of experience in automating customer service processes for global enterprises, together with proven outcome-focused integration capabilities, enable worry-free deployments with lower Total Cost of Ownership. Founded in 1990, Jacada operates globally with offices in Atlanta, USA; London, England; Munich, Germany; and Herzliya, Israel. More information is available at www.Jacada.com.

About the UK National Innovation Awards

The UK National Innovation Awards (the Nationals) have been designed by the Directors' Club United Kingdom to recognize business technology innovations and their impact on customer experience, employee engagement, operations performance, product creation, and profitable growth.

