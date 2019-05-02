DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Acquisition Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Acquisition and equity raising 80 Collins Street Melbourne 02-May-2019 / 03:51 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Dexus (ASX: DXS)* *ASX release* *NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES* *2 May 2019 * *Dexus announces acquisition of the 80 Collins precinct, Melbourne and equity raising* Dexus Funds Management Limited (*"DXFM"*) as responsible entity of Dexus (*"Dexus"* or the *"Group"*) today announced that it has agreed to acquire the 80 Collins precinct, alongside Dexus Wholesale Property Fund (*"DWPF"*), for a Total Acquisition Cost of $1.476 billion[1] (the *"Acquisition"*) from QIC Global Real Estate. Dexus will acquire a 75% ownership interest in the 80 Collins precinct and DWPF will acquire the remaining 25% interest. To view the full release and presentation, please refer to Dexus's website at https://www.dexus.com/investors/all-news-and-media [1] *For further information please contact:* Investor Relations Media Relations Rowena Causley Louise Murray +61 2 9017 1390 +61 2 9017 1446 +61 416 122 383 +61 403 260 754 rowena.causley@dexus.com louise.murray@dexus.com [1] Total Acquisition Cost reflects the gross price for the acquisition of 100% of the 80 Collins precinct, excluding transaction costs and subject to customary adjustments. The Total Acquisition Cost comprises i) payments for the 80 Collins precinct on an "as-is" basis of $1.082 billion, ii) payments for remaining costs to complete of $290 million, and iii) payments for assumed outstanding incentives and North Tower capital expenditure liabilities of $104 million. Dexus will fund 75% of the total Acquisition consideration with DWPF funding the remaining 25%. Refer to slide 24 of the investor presentation titled "80 Collins precinct acquisition and equity raising" dated 2 May 2019 for further details. *About Dexus* Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $28.9 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success, and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $13.9 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further $15.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $5.0 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.7 million square metres of office workspace across 53 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 27,000 investors from 19 countries. With more than 30 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com *Download the Dexus IR app* Download the Dexus IR app to your preferred mobile device to gain instant access to the latest stock price, ASX Announcements, presentations, reports, webcasts and more. The stapled securities to be offered and sold under the Placement and SPP offer by DXFM of the New Securities set out in this presentation ('*Offer*') have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 ('*Securities Act*'), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States (which Dexus has no obligation to do or procure) or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction exempt from or not subject to, such registration requirements and any other applicable securities laws. In addition, the New Securities to be offered and sold under the SPP will only be offered and sold to eligible Security holders in Australia and New Zealand in 'offshore transactions' (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States. *Disclaimer * None of the Joint Lead Managers, nor any of their respective related bodies corporate or affiliates or any of their respective securityholders, directors, officers, employees, partners, agents and advisers (*'Beneficiaries'* ) have authorised, permitted or caused the issue, lodgement, submission, dispatch or provision of this announcement and accompanying presentation and do not make or purport to make any statement in this announcement or accompanying presentation and there is no statement in this announcement or accompanying presentation which is based on any statement by any of them. Neither the Joint Lead Managers nor their respective Beneficiaries have independently verified the information in this announcement or accompanying presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, DXFM, the Joint Lead Managers and each of their respective Beneficiaries exclude and disclaim all liability (whether direct or indirect), including without limitation for negligence or for any expenses, losses, damages or costs incurred by you as a result of your participation in the offer and the information in this announcement or accompanying presentation being inaccurate or incomplete in any way for any reason, whether by negligence or otherwise. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Joint Lead Managers and each of their respective Beneficiaries take no responsibility for any part of this announcement or accompanying presentation or the offer. The Joint Lead Managers and each of their respective Beneficiaries make no recommendations as to whether you or your related parties should participate in the offer nor do they make any representations or warranties to you concerning the offer, and you represent, warrant and agree that you have not relied on any statements made by the Joint Lead Managers or any of their respective Beneficiaries in relation to the offer. The Joint Lead Managers and their respective Beneficiaries may have interests in the Dexus stapled securities. Further, they may act as market maker or buy or sell Dexus stapled securities or associated derivatives as principal or agent. The Joint Lead Managers will also receive fees for acting in their capacity as joint lead managers of the Placement. You acknowledge that each of the Joint Lead Managers and their respective Beneficiaries is not acting nor is it responsible as a fiduciary, agent or similar capacity to you, your officers, employees, consultants, agents, securityholders, creditors or any other person. You expressly disclaim any fiduciary relationship and you agree that you are responsible for making your own independent judgments with respect to any matters contained in this announcement or accompanying presentation. Determination of eligibility of investors to participate in the Placement is determined by reference to a number of matters, including legal and regulatory requirements, logistical and registry constraints and the discretion of DXFM and/or the Joint Lead Managers. DXFM, the Joint Lead Managers and each of their respective Beneficiaries disclaim any duty or liability (including for negligence) in respect of that determination and the exercise or otherwise of that discretion, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Joint Lead Managers may rely on information provided by or on behalf of institutional investors in connection with managing, conducting or underwriting the Placement without having independently verified that information and the Joint Lead Managers do not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of that information. 02-May-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Language: English Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited 264 George Street 2193 Sydney Australia

