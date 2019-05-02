Energy Efficiency Award 2019: Applications Now Possible

Private and public sector companies can apply in four categories / Submit competition entries online by 30 June 2019 / A total of EUR 30,000 in prize money

BERLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deutsche Energie-Agentur (dena) - the German Energy Agency - is seeking successful projects that measurably reduce companies' energy consumption and emissions that have an impact on the climate. The focus of the internationally advertised award is on innovative and successful approaches to increasing energy efficiency which are well suited to being adapted to further companies. dena will give the best competition entries the Energy Efficiency Award 2019, which is endowed with prize money of EUR 30,000 in total. The award ceremony will take place at the dena Energiewende-Kongress in Berlin in November. The award enjoys the patronage of the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Peter Altmaier, and is sponsored by the partners Danfoss and KfW.

Companies that are interested have until 30 June 2019 to submit an application in one of the competition's categories via the website, www.EnergyEfficiencyAward.de. Companies of any size and from any industry in Germany or abroad can enter.

Four competition categories are available

The categories stand for important building blocks of the energy transition and demonstrate the range of possibilities which industrial, commercial and public enterprises can use to increase their energy efficiency. Entries are sought for four different categories:

Energy transition 2.0 - for projects that have additional positive effects on the energy system, besides increasing energy efficiency,

Energy efficiency: from clever to digital - for projects ranging from traditional energy efficiency measures to digital solutions,

Energy services and energy management - for projects implemented through energy management or through a service provider - both the company and the service provider can apply,

Audience award: plans for increasing energy efficiency - concepts that illustrate conclusively how energy efficiency can be increased, and whose approach demonstrates marketability.

At the beginning of October 2019, dena will publish a shortlist of the projects nominated.

The international competition is funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi).

For details on how to enter free, visit www.EnergyEfficiencyAward.de

