EQS Group-Media / 2019-05-02 / 09:00 *Press Release* *u-blox takes continuous lane accurate positioning to challenging urban environments* *The ZED-F9K GNSS and dead reckoning module improves positioning performance tenfold over standard precision technology.* *Thalwil, Switzerland - May 2, 2019 -* u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, has announced the u-blox ZED-F9K [1] high precision multi-band GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) module with built-in inertial sensors. The module combines the latest generation of GNSS receiver technology, signal processing algorithms, and correction services to deliver down to decimeter-level accuracy within seconds, addressing the evolving needs of ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) and automated driving markets. The ZED-F9K high precision dead reckoning module builds on the u-blox F9 technology platform. Compatibility with modern GNSS correction services further improves positioning accuracy by compensating ionospheric and other errors. The multi-band, multi-constellation RTK (Real Time Kinematics) receiver module receives GNSS signals from all orbiting GNSS constellations. A greater number of visible satellites improves positioning performance in partially obstructed conditions, while increased satellite signal diversity delivers faster convergence times when signals are interrupted. Inertial sensors integrated into the module constantly monitor changes in the moving vehicle's trajectory and continue to deliver lane accurate positioning when satellite signals are partially or completely obstructed as is the case when the vehicle is in parking garages, tunnels, urban canyons, or forested areas. When satellite signals become available again, the module combines inertial sensor data with GNSS signals to deliver fast convergence times and high availability of the decimeter-level solution. The result of this combination of the latest developments in GNSS technology, correction services, and inertial sensing is a tenfold increase in positioning performance over standard precision solutions. By robustly providing lane accurate position information, the ZED-F9K meets the needs of ADAS and autonomous driving applications, as well as head units and advanced navigation systems. The module's accuracy and low latency also makes it ideal for automotive OEMs and Tier 1s developing V2X (Vehicle-to-everything) communication systems. By continuously sharing their location with other traffic participants, these V2X systems contribute to increasing overall road safety and reducing traffic congestion. "We designed the ZED-F9K to be a turnkey high precision GNSS solution that caters to the needs of today's and tomorrow's connected cars," says Alex Ngi, Product Manager, Product Strategy for Dead Reckoning, u-blox. "The ZED-F9K is unique in that it integrates a multitude of technologies, from the GNSS receiver to the inertial measurement unit and relevant dead reckoning algorithms into a single device for which we can ensure performance throughout the customer product development cycle." Samples will be available upon request by July 2019. *About u-blox* u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem of product supporting data services, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. *u-blox media contact:* Natacha Seitz PR Manager Mobile +41 76 436 0788 natacha.seitz@u-blox.com *u-blox AG* Zürcherstrasse 68 8800 Thalwil Switzerland Phone +41 44 722 74 44 www.u-blox.com [6]

