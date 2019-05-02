Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per April 30, 2019

On April 30, 2019, net asset value was SEK 249 per share.
The closing price on April 30, 2019, was SEK 219.80 for the Class A shares and SEK 213.60 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, May 2, 2019
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
