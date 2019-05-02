Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per April 30, 2019

On April 30, 2019, net asset value was SEK 249 per share.

The closing price on April 30, 2019, was SEK 219.80 for the Class A shares and SEK 213.60 for the Class C shares.

Stockholm, May 2, 2019

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00

Submitted for publication on May 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Attachment