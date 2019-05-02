Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $24bn Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market

Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market Report 2019-2029
LONDON, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Material Type (PET, HDPE, PP, Others), by Process Type (Mechanical, Chemical), by Product Type (Bottles, Cups, Containers, Bags, Clamshells, Blister Packs, Others) and by End-Use (Electronics, Homecare, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Others) Plus Leading Company Analysis and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis
Featured content
• Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029 illustrate the market progression
• Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market by Process Type submarket forecasts from 2019-2029
- Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast by Chemical Process 2019-2029
- Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast by Mechanical Process 2019-2029
• Regional and National Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market forecasts from 2019-2029
• North America Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- US Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Canada Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Mexico Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Europe Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Germany Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- France Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- UK Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Italy Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Spain Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Rest of Europe Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Asia Pacific Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Japan Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- China Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- India Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Australia Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- South Korea Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Rest of APAC Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
• LAMEA Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Saudi Arabia Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Brazil Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- South Africa Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Rest of LAMEA Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
• What type of Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market submarkets will grow from 2019-2029?
- Bottles Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Cups Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Containers Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Bags Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Clamshells Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Others Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Blister Packs Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market by Material Type submarkets forecasts from 2019-2029
- Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast for PP 2019-2029
- Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast for PET 2019-2029
- Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast for HDPE 2019-2029
- Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast for Others 2019-2029
• Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market by End-Use submarkets forecasts from 2019-2029
- Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast for Electronics 2019-2029
- Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast for Homecare 2019-2029
- Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast for Beverages 2019-2029
- Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast for Personal Care 2019-2029
- Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast for Pharmaceutical 2019-2029
- Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast for Others 2019-2029
• Profiles of the leading 11 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Companies
• Amcor Limited
• Bemis Company, Inc.
• Berry Global Group, Inc.
• Mondi PLC
• Sonoco Products Company
• Genpak LLC
• Inhaber Michael Mettler e.K.
• Placon Corporation Inc.
• Seventh Generation Inc.
• Tray Pak Corporation
Post-consumer recycled plastics market is forecast for high transformative growth. With a Visiongain report, you can learn just how the development of this market could affect you. With 315 charts & graphs and tables, this 282-page report will be of interest to you.
Companies covered in the report include:
AEP Industries Inc
Alpha Packaging company
Amcor Limited
AVINTIV Inc.
B&B Plastics
B. Schoenberg & Co.
Bemis Company, Inc.
Berry Global Group, Inc.
Borealis AG
Borouge
Braskem
CarbonLite Industries LLC
Clear Path Recycling
Clopay Plastic Products Company, Inc.
Coca-Cola
Consolidated Container Company
Custom Polymers Inc.
Danone
Dart Container Corporation
Dow Packaging
EasyPak
Ecover
EmplalParticipações S.A.
Envisison Plastics
Evadix
Excelsior Technologies
Freedonia Group
Fresh-Pak Corp
Genpak LLC
Green Line Polymers
Griffon Corporation
Inhaber Michael Mettler e.K
Jayplas
Kuusakoski Oy
KW Plastics
Laminar Medica
Loop Industries
Mainz
MBA Polymers UK Ltd.
Mondi PLC
Nestle
Novolex
Nuconic Packaging
P&G
PepsiCo
Placon Corporation Inc.
PLASgran Ltd.
Plastic Packaging Inc.
Plasticos Team S.A.S
Plastipak Holdings
Polykar, Inc.
Proctor & Gamble
PureCycle Technologies
Seventh Generation
Sony
Specialty Plastics
SteriPack
Suez
Tray Pak Corporation
Unilever
Veolia
ZAO Uralplastic-N
List of Other Organisations Mentioned in this Report
Abiplast
Alliance of Foam Packaging Recyclers (AFPR)
American Chemistry Council (ACC)
Association of Plastics Recyclers (APR)
Cambridge-MIT Institute
Canadian Plastics Industry Association (CPIA)
Environmental Protection Agency
European Association of Plastics Recycling & Recovery Organisations (EPRO)
European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)
Government of India
National Chemical Laboratory (NCL)
Ocean Conservancy
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
PlasticsEurope
The Recycling Partnership
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
United Nations Environment Program (UNEP)
University of Cambridge
