





SINGAPORE, May 2, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Community has become more important than ever, especially in the user-focused space of blockchain. With the aim to bring crypto wallet service to the next level, the industry-leading Infinito Wallet has been asking for users' opinions on their most wanted membership benefits. Their purpose? To soon introduce Infinito Points to use within Infinito ecosystem, with functions decided by users. These Points can first be used in the newly added Infinito Wallet feature, Premium Hub, to give users access to exclusive features such as roadmap voting, premium services, get rewarded with high-value airdrops, use as a means of payment within the ecosystem, and more to be decided by the community.The team is still collecting suggestions on Point benefits on Telegram - Join the talk now! https://t.me/infinitowalletPowering up Crypto Wallet Service for Communities with Infinito PointsStarting out as purely storage solutions, crypto wallets have matured much throughout the years in terms of functionality. Security, ease of use, and extensive support for crypto plus blockchain services are no longer enough for crypto wallets. As consumers embrace the many uses of decentralized technology and crypto assets, their need subsequently evolves from mere safekeeping to usage and enjoyment of blockchain services, preferably via on-the-go platforms such as mobile. And crypto wallets have of course picked up on this pressing need, as seen with the steady releases of in-wallet integrated DApp (decentralized application) browsers. Users are driving the development roadmap of crypto wallets more than ever and it is crucial that wallet providers steer product development based on community demands to stay on top of the game.To better fulfill user needs, the team behind the top-ranking Infinito Wallet has been hosting various initiatives on media, including Twitter, Facebook, Telegram, in-app Newsfeed, wallet notifications, etc. to learn what are users' most-wanted wallet features as well as exclusive privileges for being with Infinito's ecosystem. And based on these community feedbacks, Infinito Wallet has developed a brand new feature called Premium Hub in which users can use Infinito Points to access never-before-seen benefits. These include voting for upcoming wallet updates - new coins, new blockchain services/DApps, new features - as well as to receive high-value airdrops, pay for premium services within the ecosystem, and more to be determined by the community. One thing for sure: the more Points you own, the more rewards you get.Ways to get Points will be announced first and foremost through Infinito Wallet's official Telegram. This social network is the team's main communication channel with the biggest volume of back and forth interaction between users and team members. It is also where the team discloses all juiciest new information about their upcoming plans first, as the emerging social network is a favourite amongst crypto fans globally.A Community-first Wallet Since the StartAs a leading player, Infinito Wallet has long been embracing this community-first approach to product development. As of April 2019, the wallet supports over 2,000 blockchain assets of 12 community-favourite blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, EOS, Binance Chain, Cardano, Dash, NEO, Ethereum Classic, ONTology, and Dogecoin. It also boasts the most "universal" DApp browser on the market that is compatible with 4 major smart contract blockchains: Ethereum, EOS, Binance Chain, and ONTology. The wallet has and is continuing to offer reward programs and major airdrops for global communities, while being widely appraised as the world's best wallet for ETH, EOS, ADA, ETC, and ONT. And very soon, the Universal Wallet will become the first and only in the industry to ever let its own user base directly influence the development roadmap!With this groundbreaking campaign coming soon, Infinito Wallet hopes to revolutionize the relationship between crypto users and blockchain service providers and become the number one wallet choice for consumers worldwide. To suggest more great Point benefits as well as receive priority updates on all upcoming events from Infinito team, join their Telegram channel! If you want to take a peek at the shiny new Premium Hub, download Infinito Wallet on your iOS or Android device today if you have yet to, or upgrade to version 2.7 now!About Infinito WalletInfinito Wallet serves as a gateway for users to maximize usage and potentials of their cryptocurrencies. Its DApp browser, App Square, provides access to the most innovative blockchain applications for daily user needs. At the same time, Infinito supports developers and businesses with Infinito Blockchain Platform, an open blockchain infrastructure of technologies and compliant-ready services, so that they can seamlessly build, launch, and operate innovative products and services efficiently.To become Infinito Wallet's partner or get your DApp listed on their App Square, contact info@infinitowallet.io. 