France telemedicine market can be attributed to be at a mature stage. Domestic and International players in the market have catered to the demand for telemedicine and associated services that have led to an increase in market revenue.

Market Overview Size

France telemedicine market can be attributed to be at a mature stage. Domestic and International players in the market have catered to the demand for telemedicine and associated services that have led to an increase in market revenue.

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rise in cost of healthcare services, growing need for remote patient monitoring services, technological innovation and inadequate number of physicians in rural areas are some of the driving factors supporting the telemedicine market in France.

The increase in geriatric population and the grants and funds released by the French government for telemedicine and healthcare services have further supported the growth of the telemedicine market.

Future Analysis Projections

France telemedicine market is expected to increase at a positive CAGR for the time period ranging between 2018 and 2022, in terms of revenue due to increasing number of aging population, growing number of smart phone users and rising healthcare cost.

The increasing acceptance of 4G and 5G spectrum and growing acceptance of telemedicine in France is posing as opportunities for the players in the telemedicine market. The growth will be driven by increasing emphasis of healthcare information technology (HIT) players, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and continual investments from both public and private sectors.

In coming years, there are chances of more personalized telemedicine apps for both patients and clinicians, with the flexibility to specify the information transmitted between doctor and patient.

Market Segmentation

By Services Technology: The services segment dominated the market revenues owing to the nature of services as consumers tend to avail more services. On the other hand individuals tend to avail less of technology as the technology entails with itself additional costs in the form of necessary regular updates which are mandatory for efficient delivering of teleconsultation services.

By Service Platform (Telehealth M-Health, Telehospitals Clinics): Telehospitals and clinics dominated the market in terms of revenues. The major factors that fuelled the revenues of Telehospitals and clinics were the growing need for remote patient monitoring services, ease in consultation process and to avail consultations at a more economical price.

By Type of Technology Platform (Software and Hardware): The software services dominated the market revenues in 2017 as compared to hardware, owing to the nature of use by individuals. Individuals tend to avail more of software solutions as the need to connect them to a medical practitioner is fulfilled via software solutions. Hardware solutions entail with themselves a high capital outlay and need a designated space and technologies to set up in order to be able to deliver solutions.

By Clinical Applications (Telemonitoring, Teleconsultation, Teleassistance, Teleexpertise and Others): The Telemonitoring services is the dominant segment with around one-third market share by revenue. Tele Consultation services is the second largest segment, which was followed by Teleassistance and Teleexpertise. The other services in France telemedicine market include Teleradiology, Tele Neurology, Tele Cardiology, Epidemiology, Prescription Counselling, Surgical Applications, Cardiology and Dentistry.

Competitive Landscape

The telemedicine market of France is a moderately concentrated market, with high entry barriers.

The initial set up cost associated with Telemedicine business is high as it entails latest equipments with modern services. Furthermore it is mandatory for every telemedicine provider in France to obtain licenses from European Union for patient's data protection, for E-Commerce regulations CE marking certification for medical devices and others.

The market players have concentrated themselves on improving their technology in terms of hardware, network and software. The major players in France Telemedicine market are VSee, KRY and Telemedicine Technologies.

